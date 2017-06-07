NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy sailor is missing after being reported overboard from a guided-missile cruiser off the coast of North Carolina.
The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2sSeftr ) the sailor went missing Tuesday afternoon from the USS Normandy, which is based in Norfolk, Virginia.
Lt. Cmdr. Brian Wierzbicki says the sailor was reported overboard about 3 p.m. He wrote in an email that Navy surface ships and aircraft were responding to assist the Normandy and U.S. Coast Guard in the search.
Wierzbicki said it happened about 90 miles (145 kilometers) offshore and the Navy Times reported it was off Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina.
Other details were not immediately available.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com