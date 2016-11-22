NEW YORK (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board says a plane that overran a runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport last month while carrying Republican then-vice presidential candidate Mike Pence “floated” nearly halfway down the 7,000-foot-long landing strip before touching down.
The pilots hit the brakes, but only a field of aerated concrete blocks designed to arrest a speeding aircraft kept the jet from barreling onto a busy highway. No one was injured.
The NTSB update Tuesday said the Boeing 737 flight crew didn’t report any mechanical irregularities. That was corroborated by the flight data recorder.
Flight crews of planes that landed prior to the Oct. 27 incident didn’t report any problems braking on the wet runway.
The charter flight was operated by Eastern Air Lines, which hasn’t commented.
