SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has visited a rural market in her first public appearance out among her citizens since a huge political scandal exploded in October.
Park Geun-hye’s visit to the market in the southeastern city of Daeju on Thursday comes as her opponents are squabbling over whether and when to impeach her after she made a conditional resignation offer this week.
The visits was also made just before police detained a man suspected of setting fire to the birthplace of Park’s late dictator father in the nearby city of Gumi.
Park Geun-hye’s office says she visited the market to review a recent fire, which destroyed hundreds of shops there.
Most Read Stories
- California targets dairy cows to combat global warming VIEW
- Snow in Seattle? Too early to tell, weather service says VIEW
- Seattle tops the nation in home-price growth for first time in 9 years
- Why longtime Washingtonians are leaving the Seattle area
- Newcomers pour into King County; Washingtonians quietly exit | FYI Guy
Daegu is Park’s political home turf where she was elected as a national lawmaker four times before becoming president in 2013.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.