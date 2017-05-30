SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new liberal president is demanding an investigation because he says he wasn’t told about the arrival of several additional launchers for a contentious U.S. missile defense system meant to cope with North Korea’s nuclear threats.
Before taking office on May 10, Moon Jae-in vowed to review the THAAD system’s deployment, which has infuriated both Pyongyang and Beijing, which considers the system’s powerful radar a security threat.
Moon’s office said Tuesday that it found that four additional THAAD launchers have arrived in South Korea since the original two launchers were installed in April.
It says the former government’s Defense Ministry didn’t report the arrival of the additional launchers when it gave Moon a policy briefing after his inauguration.
Seoul said in early May that THAAD was operating.
