SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s new president has told his Chinese counterpart that he plans to send a special delegation to Beijing for talks on North Korea and a contentious U.S. missile-defense shield.
President Moon Jae-in’s office says in a statement he made the remarks during a phone conversation Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The 40-minute talks were arranged as Xi called Moon to congratulate him on his election victory this week.
The statement says Xi relayed China’s opposition to the missile-defense system being installed in South Korea that it says threatens its own security.
It quotes Moon as saying he’s aware of Chinese worries about the system and saying he hopes the two countries would have more understanding on each other’s positions on the system.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray won’t seek second term: ‘It tears me to pieces to step away’ WATCH
- Amazon creating a place for hundreds of homeless on its shiny new Seattle campus WATCH
- Large Seattle ‘oasis’ up for sale as market clamors for rare home-building sites
- Ex-Swedish surgeon Johnny Delashaw has medical license suspended by Washington state
- New in town? 10 do’s and don’ts for your Seattle summer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.