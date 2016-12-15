SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A lawyer for impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye says the Constitutional Court should restore her powers because there’s not enough evidence to justify her unseating.

Lee Joong-hwan and other members of Park’s legal team on Friday submitted a written statement to the court explaining why the case should be decided in her favor.

The statement is needed for the court to determine the schedule for its review of the impeachment, which could take up to six months.

Lawmakers last week voted to impeach Park, suspending her powers until the court rules whether to formally remove her from office or reinstate her.

She has been accused of colluding with a longtime confidante to extort money and favors from companies and allowing her friend to manipulate state affairs. Park denies it.