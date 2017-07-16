SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has offered to talk with North Korea to ease animosities along their tense border and resume reunions of families separated by their war in the 1950s.
Seoul’s proposal for two sets of talks indicates new President Moon Jae-in is pushing to improve ties with Pyongyang despite the North’s first intercontinental ballistic missile this month.
The Defense Ministry said Monday it’s proposing talks at the border village of Panmunjom on Friday to discuss how to end hostile activities along the border.
Seoul’s Red Cross says it wants separate talks at the border village on Aug. 1 to discuss family reunions.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Jury awards more than $15M to family of unarmed black man killed by SWAT sniper in Fife
- ‘Life is ridiculous’: Why two dozen Lamborghinis rolled through downtown Seattle VIEW
North Korea’s state media hasn’t immediately responded to South Korea’s overtures.