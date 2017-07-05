SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean warplanes and navy ships have fired a barrage of missiles into the waters during one-day drills aimed at boosting a readiness against possible North Korean aggression.
Thursday’s drills off the east coast were previously scheduled but they occurred two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.
South Korea’s navy says the drills involve 15 warships including a 3,200-ton-class destroyer, helicopters and fighter jets.
The North’s ICBM launch was a milestone in its efforts to pursue an arsenal of long-range nuclear missiles capable of reaching anywhere in the United States. Analysts say the missile tested Tuesday could reach Alaska if launched at a normal trajectory.
Most Read Stories
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- Judge tosses speeding ticket in Seattle school zone over wordy city sign
- Blue state? Seattle gets rolled in Olympia tax deal | Danny Westneat
- Microsoft announces global sales-force, marketing reorganization
After the launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he will never put his weapons programs up for negotiations.