PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida county wants to be reimbursed for the cost of protecting President-elect Donald Trump at his Palm Beach oceanfront estate.
The Palm Beach Post reports (http://bit.ly/2ho52UH) that the county is sending a letter to Congressional members asking for help in getting reimbursed for resources devoted to securing Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach mansion.
County Administrator Verdenia Baker said when Trump visited in Thanksgiving, it cost an estimated $250,000.
The president-elect is spending Christmas in Palm Beach.
Officials say they anticipate it will be a significant fiscal impact over the next four years and feels the federal government should reimburse the county’s taxpayers for the cost.
Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com
