DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who was driving a rental truck faces charges in the death of an 18-year-old pedestrian in Durham.

Authorities say 58-year-old John Gieser of Spartanburg is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the death of 18-year-old Nickey Cureton of Durham. He’s also charged with failure to maintain lane control.

Authorities say Cureton was killed Friday afternoon when the truck ran off the road in an intersection. Cureton was pronounced dead at the scene.