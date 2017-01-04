COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina legislator accused of beating his wife has been indicted on charges that could net him up to 25 years in prison.
State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that an Aiken County grand jury indicted Rep. Chris Corley on felony charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and pointing a firearm.
The domestic violence charge alone can bring a maximum sentence of 20 years.
The Graniteville Republican was arrested last week on a lesser charge: first-degree domestic violence, which carries up to 10 years.
In a 911 call from Corley’s home, young children could be heard screaming “just stop daddy” in the background.
Wilson’s office says Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. asked Wilson to take the case.
Corley hasn’t returned messages from The Associated Press.
