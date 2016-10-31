KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government says 22 French senior military officers helped to plan and execute the 1994 genocide, in which more than 800,000 people were killed.
A statement Monday by the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide said the French officers were involved both as perpetrators and accomplices.
The publication of the list, including four French generals, comes after French investigators this month reopened an inquiry into the plane crash that killed a Rwandan president and sparked the genocide.
The cause of the crash has been a contentious issue. The plane had a French crew.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Washington State rallies for crazy comeback 35-31 victory at Oregon State WATCH
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
The Rwandan government insists the plane was shot down by extremists who opposed the government’s efforts to forge a peace deal with Tutsi-led rebels who had invaded Rwanda from Uganda.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.