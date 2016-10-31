KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government says 22 French senior military officers helped to plan and execute the 1994 genocide, in which more than 800,000 people were killed.

A statement Monday by the National Commission for the Fight against Genocide said the French officers were involved both as perpetrators and accomplices.

The publication of the list, including four French generals, comes after French investigators this month reopened an inquiry into the plane crash that killed a Rwandan president and sparked the genocide.

The cause of the crash has been a contentious issue. The plane had a French crew.

The Rwandan government insists the plane was shot down by extremists who opposed the government’s efforts to forge a peace deal with Tutsi-led rebels who had invaded Rwanda from Uganda.