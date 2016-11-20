NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers University is confronting its historical ties to slavery.

The New Jersey school founded in 1766 has compiled research that sheds new light on its beginnings, including an untold story of a slave who helped build the university’s iconic Old Queens administration building.

The detailed report released Friday is published in the book “Scarlet and Black.” It shows how intertwined slavery is with the early history of Rutgers, a common theme among America’s colonial colleges.

The book combines previously documented history with some new details and also examines the displacement of Native Americans who once occupied land later transferred to Rutgers.

New Brunswick campus chancellor Richard Edwards ordered the report last year after black students raised concerns about the racial climate on campus.