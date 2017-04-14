MOSCOW (AP) — Russia says the singer who has been refused entry into Ukraine for this year’s Eurovision Song contest will be the country’s entry for 2018.

Yuliya Samoylova, whom Russia chose to sing in May’s competition in Kiev, was blocked by Ukraine because she had toured in Crimea following Russia’s 2014 annexation of the region. Ukraine said she violated the law by not entering via the peninsula’s border with the mainland.

In response, Russia’s state-owned Channel 1 television said it will not broadcast this year’s edition of the enormously popular event, which runs from May 9-13.

Channel 1 director Konstantin Ernst said Friday an agreement has been reached with the European Broadcasting Union for Samoylova to be Russia’s entry next year.

The 2018 venue will be determined by the nationality of this year’s winner.