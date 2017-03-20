MOSCOW (AP) — Opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been doused in bright green liquid by an unknown assailant in the Siberian city of Barnaul.

Navalny tweeted Monday: “I will be opening a headquarters in Barnaul as if I am from the film The Mask! Cool. Even my teeth are green!” He was referring to the Hollywood film that features a superhero who wears a green mask.

The green liquid, a common Russian antiseptic that remains on skin for days, was reportedly sprayed in Navalny’s face as he went to shake a man’s hand.

Navalny is currently traveling around Russia opening headquarters and campaigning to stand in the 2018 presidential elections. A criminal conviction for fraud officially bars him from running, but supporters say the charges are politically motivated.