MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says it has conducted drills involving state-of-the art missiles near the nation’s western border, amid tensions in relations with the West.
The Defense Ministry said Thursday that the drills involved Iskander-M missiles. The war games were held at a shooting range near the city of Luga, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of the border with Estonia.
According to the military, the exercise featured the deployment of missiles and preparations for firing them, but didn’t involve actual launches.
Iskander has a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles) and high precision, allowing it to target facilities in several NATO member nations neighboring Russia.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Third presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- NFL Films offers clearest view yet of what led to blowup by Seahawks' Richard Sherman
Moscow has complained strongly against the deployment of NATO’s forces near Russia’s borders and promised to take countermeasures.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.