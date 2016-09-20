MOSCOW (AP) — A seven-month-old polar bear, found by villagers in far eastern Russia, has been brought to the Moscow Zoo with the Defense Ministry’s help.

The female bear, named Nika by zoo workers, is very friendly and has quickly adapted to zoo conditions. Zoo workers said Tuesday that they expect her to eventually become part of a breeding program involving international partners.

People in the village of Ryrkaypiy on the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug region found the bear alone in late August. They said she apparently lost her mother to poachers and was very weak.

The zoo has asked the military for help, and it provided a helicopter to fly the bear to the city of Anadyr and then a plane to carry her to Moscow, a 7,000-kilometer (4,350-mile) long journey.