ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say a Russian man appeared in court on charges related to malicious software designed to steal personal financial information.
U.S. Attorney John Horn said in a news release that Mark Vartanyan, known as Kolypto, appeared in court Tuesday following extradition from Norway in December. Vartanyan faces a computer fraud charge.
Prosecutors say Vartanyan was involved in the development, improvement, maintenance and distribution of Citadel, which infects computer systems and steals financial and personal identification information. Industry estimates indicate it infected about 11 million computers worldwide and caused more than $500 million in losses.
Another Russian, Dimitry Belorossov, known as Rainerfox, was sentenced in September 2015 to serve four and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from an ongoing investigation into Citadel.
Most Read Stories
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
- If tech giants like Amazon add to Seattle traffic congestion, do they pay for it? | Traffic Lab Q&A
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.