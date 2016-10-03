MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian intelligence agency FSB says it has detained a Ukrainian journalist who is suspected of spying in Russia.

The FSB claimed in a statement on Monday that Roman Sushchenko is an officer with the Ukrainian military intelligence who has been collecting information about the Russian Armed Forces.

The reporter’s employer, Ukrinform, said early on Monday that Sushchenko has been working for them since 2002 and was based in Paris the past couple of years. Ukrinform said Sushchenko was in Moscow last week on a private visit and disappeared on Friday before surfacing in a Moscow jail.

A Russian state news television station onMonday showed images of a disheveled Sushchenko being led by masked men to an interrogation room.