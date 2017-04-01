MOSCOW (AP) — Need some election interference? The Russian Foreign Ministry is ready to help — or so it says on April Fools’ Day.
On Saturday, the ministry posted on its Facebook page an audio file of the purported new automated telephone switchboard message for Russian embassies.
“To arrange a call from a Russian diplomat to your political opponent, press 1,” the recording begins, in Russian and English. Press 2 “to use the services of Russian hackers,” and 3 “to request election interference.”
A ministry duty officer, who did not give his name in line with official practice, confirmed to The Associated Press that the post was an official joke.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- AG sues Tim Eyman for $2M, says he profited from campaigns
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday emphatically denied allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.