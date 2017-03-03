MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat says the uproar over U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ meetings with the Russian ambassador is a replay of McCarthyism.

Sessions recused himself Thursday from any probe that examines communications between President Donald Trump’s aides and Moscow following revelations that Sessions spoke twice with the Russian ambassador during the campaign and failed to say so to Congress.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov argued Friday that contacts with officials and lawmakers are part of any ambassador’s duties. He says the pressure on Sessions “strongly resembles a witch hunt or the times of McCarthyism, which we thought were long over in the United States as a civilized country.”

Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s led a hunt for communist traitors he believed worked in the government and the army.