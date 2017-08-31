MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has launched a new YouTube corruption attack against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny’s video showed a lavish villa purportedly owned by a son of Putin’s friend that the president had allegedly used. The online video accusing Putin of corruption has been seen at least 2 million times since its release Wednesday.
The video included aerial footage of the seaside mansion surrounded by a large park near Vyborg, close to St. Petersburg.
It’s the latest in a series of YouTube videos by Navalny exposing alleged ill-gotten assets of senior government officials and Kremlin-friendly tycoons.
Navalny, who rose to prominence with his corruption investigations, has declared his intention to run for president in the March 2018 election. A conviction that he calls politically motivated bars him from running, however.