UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has been voted off the United Nations Human Rights Council in a stunning rebuke to the country which is increasingly being accused of war crimes over its actions in Syria.

The 193-member General Assembly on Friday elected 14 members to 47-nation council, the U.N.’s main body charged with promoting and protecting human rights.

Russia which received 112 votes lost its regional seat to Hungary, with 144 votes, and Croatia with 112 votes.