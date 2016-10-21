MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Belgian ambassador to present evidence that Belgian jets were involved in a strike on a Syrian village.
Friday’s move was the latest in a dispute between Moscow and Brussels over Tuesday’s strike on the village of Hassajek in northern Syria near the border with Turkey, which killed six people and wounded four, according to Russia.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov insisted Friday it had provided “extensive” proof of Belgian involvement in the raid. He described Belgian denials as “futile” and accused the U.S.-led coalition in Syria of dodging responsibility for the strike.
The dispute comes as the U.S. and its allies have voiced outrage over Russian bombing raids in support of the Syrian army offensive on Aleppo.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
- Trump mocks critics: I'll accept election results — if I win WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.