BEIRUT (AP) — Russia says nearly 18,000 people have fled eastern Aleppo in the last 24 hours in a “constant stream” as Syrian government forces close in on the last pocket of opposition control in the northern city.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Saturday that Syrian troops have suspended their offensive to allow for the evacuation of civilians, but the activist-run Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says heavy clashes are still underway.
The Russian military’s Center for Reconciliation in Syria says 17,971 civilians, including 7,542 children, have left rebel-controlled Aleppo districts in the last 24 hours.
Backed by Russia and other allies, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces have driven the rebels from nearly all of eastern Aleppo, which was captured by the opposition in 2012.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.