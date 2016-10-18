MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has announced that Russian and Syrian warplanes are halting airstrikes on the besieged city of Aleppo.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says the airstrikes were suspended starting from 10 a.m. on Tuesday. He says the suspension is intended to prepare for the opening of humanitarian corridors for the rebels to leave Aleppo.
Russia says its forces and the Syrian army will observe a “humanitarian pause” between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, to allow civilians and militants safe passage out of the city. At that time, Syrian rebels, including al-Qaida militants, as well as the wounded and the sick will be allowed to leave to the neighboring rebel-held province of Idlib.
Shoigu urged the countries wielding influence with the rebels in Aleppo to persuade them to leave the city.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- The storm that wasn’t: Why Western Washington windstorm predictions went wrong WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.