MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s space agency says a manned launch to the International Space Station that had been scheduled for next week has been postponed.

A brief statement from Roscosmos on Saturday said the Sept. 23 launch was postponed due to unspecified technical concerns.

The launch from Russia’s space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, was to carry Russians Sergei Ryzhikov and Andrei Borisenko and American Shane Kimbrough to the space station for a five-month mission.