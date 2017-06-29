MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is accusing Washington of preparing a “provocation” in Syria, which would then be blamed on President Bashar Assad’s government as alleged use of chemical weapons.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that Moscow has received information that Syrian rebels have already fabricated video material to accuse Damascus of a chemical attack.
She did not elaborate.
The White House has said Assad is preparing for another chemical attack and warmed that the Syrian ruler will “pay a heavy price” if he unleashes it.
Most Read Stories
- Elizabeth Warren: ‘The next step is single-payer’ health care
- Seattle No. 1 in home-price growth again; starter homes require half of income
- Zillow vs. McMansion Hell: Seattle company not backing off fight with blog despite PR fiasco
- Washington lawmakers reach tentative state budget deal, but no details made public
- Ohio woman set on fire by ex-boyfriend in 2015 dies
The U.S. in April struck a Syrian air base, which it said had been used to stage a deadly chemical attack. Russia argued that the victims had died of exposure to toxic agents released when Syrian warplanes hit a rebels’ chemical weapons depot.