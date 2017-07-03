Rumer Willis is celebrating six months of being sober.

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore says on Instagram that she’s “never been more proud” of herself after what she calls “the long journey.”

Rumer Willis guest starred in four episodes of Fox’s “Empire” earlier this year. She’s also known for winning Season 20 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2015. Willis has ventured into music recently. She went on tour with a cabaret-style show last year.

The 28-year-old’s younger sister, Tallulah, got sober after entering rehab for substance abuse and an eating disorder in 2014.