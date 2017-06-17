CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The family of a man whose fatal shooting by police prompted riots in North Carolina plans to appeal to a review panel a decision that the officer followed proper procedure in the shooting.

The Charlotte Citizens Review Board is meeting June 27 to hear the appeal by Keith Scott’s family. Scott was killed Sept. 20, prompting two days of unrest that ended with one death, dozens of arrests and millions of dollars of damage.

Prosecutors decided not to charge Officer Brentley Vinson in the shooting, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in March said his use of deadly force was justified. Authorities say Scott had a gun and Vinson could reasonably fear he was going to fire it.

Lawyer Charles Monnett told The Charlotte Observer (http://bit.ly/2sah9MB ) Scott’s family has appealed that determination.

