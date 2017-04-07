The municipal-ID program was aimed especially at those without other forms of ID, including homeless people and immigrants living illegally in the city.

NEW YORK — New York City claimed a victory Friday in its fight to protect immigrants in the country illegally when a Staten Island judge ruled, after four months of deliberations, that the city could destroy personal documents associated with its municipal-identification program.

The decision, by Justice Philip G. Minardo of the state Supreme Court, stemmed from a lawsuit filed in December by two members of the state Assembly from Staten Island who sought to stop the destruction of documents, such as copies of foreign passports, used to verify a person’s identity to obtain the card, known as IDNYC.

Minardo disagreed with the lawmakers, Ronald Castorina Jr. and Nicole Malliotakis, who claimed that purging the documents would threaten national security.

But the judge immediately granted a stay until April 17, pending an appeal by the lawmakers.

“With this decision, the state Supreme Court protected the personal information of a million New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “We applaud the ruling and will fight any attempt to appeal it.”

Castorina said in an interview that he and Malliotakis would ask the appellate court for a longer stay to prevent the destruction of the documents. “We always knew we would be in for the long haul on this issue,” he said.

The lawsuit covers only the first two years of the program, because the documents were supposed to be purged by Dec. 31, 2016. As of Dec. 7, under a City Council law, the copies of information for any new applications were immediately destroyed.

“It’s my opinion that these ID cards are being administered in a very scant vetting process,” Castorina said.

The suit was initiated with President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration clearly in mind. Advocates for immigrants feared that keeping copies of the underlying documents on file could lead the authorities to applicants, putting them at risk of deportation.

More than 1 million people have applied for the IDNYC card since 2015. The card has been popular with immigrants living in the city without legal authorization, because it provides a form of government identification for those without a driver’s license or U.S. passport. According to the city, more than half of cardholders use IDNYC as their primary form of identification.

The card, which offers free admission to many museums and entertainment venues, has also been valuable for domestic-violence victims, transgender people and residents of homeless shelters. It provides access to public schools and is accepted by the Police Department in reporting crimes.

To obtain a card, undocumented immigrants often use a foreign passport or consular identification document.