PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An appeals court judge is allowing UberX and Lyft to resume operating in Philadelphia, suspending an order from another court a day earlier.
Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson on Friday halted the order at the ride-hailing companies’ request. That means the Philadelphia Parking Authority can’t punish drivers or the companies.
The ruling comes a day after a Common Pleas judge ordered the San Francisco-based business to halt services in the city.
It stems from a lawsuit filed by the president of the Taxi Workers Alliance of Philadelphia and others in July.
State lawmakers gave the ride-hailing services temporary authorization to operate in Philadelphia before the Democratic National Convention that month. The legislation expired last week.
Uber says it celebrates the decision to keep drivers working but urges state lawmakers to enact permanent ride-hailing legislation.
