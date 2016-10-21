LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky couple denied a marriage license because the woman is in prison and couldn’t accompany her fiance to a county clerk’s office has won a court ruling that clears the way for them to get married.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2e6YfP9 ) reports U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove struck down a rule requiring both parties to a marriage to apply for a license in person.

The case that led to the ruling involves Bradley Jones and Kathryn Brooke Sauer, who’s serving time on first-degree robbery and other charges.

Jones went to Shelby County Clerk Sue Carole Perry’s office seeking a license to marry Sauer. Perry declined to issue the license.

Perry says she couldn’t issue the license because of a state policy requiring both people to apply in person.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com