TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is looking for a new office location in Tampa after the owner of his current space decided not to renew his lease because of constant disruptions from protesters.
The Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/Lql3ln) reports that the owner of the nine-story Bridgeport Center notified Rubio’s staff Feb. 1 that it would not renew its lease. They have to be out by Friday.
Jude Williams, president of America’s Capital Partners, says rallies outside the building have become too disruptive to the other tenants and a costly expense for the company.
Rubio’s annual lease expired in December. He had been renting month-to-month since then, and negotiations for a new agreement fell apart.
Most Read Stories
- I-5 reopened after semitruck crash, authorities warn of lingering delays in Seattle VIEW
- Taco truck, stuck in Seattle’s big I-5 closure, opens for lunch anyway
- Sound Transit uses inflated car values to collect higher tab fees
- It’s official: You can’t take Seahawks’ Richard Sherman seriously anymore | Matt Calkins
- Snow returns for Monday afternoon commute; lightning strikes Space Needle VIEW
Rubio’s office released a statement saying they were actively looking for new office space in the Tampa Bay area.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.