LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Navy has removed a suspected World War II bomb whose discovery in the River Thames shut down a chunk of central London.
The Metropolitan Police force says that officers were called Thursday afternoon “to reports of suspected World War II ordnance in the river” near the Houses of Parliament.
Police cordoned off roads in the area and closed two bridges over the river. Nearby Westminster subway station also was shut.
Navy disposal teams took away the 2-foot by 1-foot (60-centimeter by 30-centimeter) device early Friday.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know about Inauguration Day protests, events in Seattle
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos sold out for UW speech; WSU event canceled due to weather
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
London was heavily bombed by Nazi Germany during the war, and unexploded munitions are still sometimes found.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.