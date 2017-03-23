AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s national airline has taken up rhyming to cheer up customers following the new U.S. aviation restrictions — and entice them to book flights before more rules are imposed.
Royal Jordanian posted a five-line poem on its Twitter account, telling potential travelers: “Every week a new ban. Travel to the U.S. since you can.”
It promises: “No one can ruin our in-flight fun.”
Earlier this week, the carrier was among the first to announce the United States was banning most electronics, including laptops, on board U.S.-bound flights from 10 airports in the Middle East and north Africa, including Jordan.
The airline later deleted the tweet because Washington hadn’t announced the ban at the time.
Royal Jordanian, which flies to New York, Chicago and Detroit, will begin enforcing the ban Friday.
