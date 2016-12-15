HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Gov. John G. Rowland has been transferred to a federal minimum-security federal prison further from Connecticut.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2hLVpTo) that federal Bureau of Prisons officials confirmed Thursday that Rowland was moved late last month from the federal prison in Otisville, New York, to another facility in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

The 59-year-old Republican had reported to Otisville in late September to begin serving a 2 ½ -year sentence for conspiring to hide his work on political campaigns. It came a decade after he finished doing prison time for a corruption scandal that led him to resign from office in 2004.

Federal officials did not give a reason as to why Rowland was transferred to the eastern Pennsylvania facility.

Rowland is appealing his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.