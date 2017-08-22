HAGATNA, Guam (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has struck down the three-year prison sentence of a rowdy Korean Air passenger convicted of interfering with flight attendants last year on a flight to Guam.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday ordered a judge to resentence Kwon Woo Sung.

Kwon pleaded guilty to one count of interference with flight attendants after officials said he drank several beers and became combative during the April 2016 flight.

He was accused of fighting with passengers and was subdued and tied down until the jet arrived in Guam, where he was heading on vacation.

The Pacific Daily News reported (http://bit.ly/2wAkQOw ) Kwon appealed the sentence that included credit for time served under house arrest.