NEW YORK (AP) — On the heels of actress Melissa McCarthy’s caustic portrayal of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live,” comedienne Rosie O’Donnell says she’s available to play President Donald Trump’s controversial adviser Steve Bannon.
On her Twitter feed Monday night, O’Donnell responded to suggestions that she play Bannon by saying “available — if called I will serve.”
McCarthy lampooned Spicer last weekend in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch where she taunted reporters as “losers,” fired a water gun at the press corps and used the lectern to ram a Wall Street Journal journalist.
O’Donnell and Trump have publicly feuded in the past, with Trump making derogatory comments about O’Donnell’s looks and weight.
