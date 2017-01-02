PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The Rose Parade is underway under cloudy skies and with additional security.
The 128th annual parade got started Monday with an added police presence and measures to prevent a vehicle from barreling into the route.
Sturdy barricades are erected at more than 50 intersections to prevent a terrorist attack like ones that happened in Berlin and France last year when trucks plowed into crowds.
Flower-covered floats feature waterfalls, a roller coaster and surfing dogs. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation has a float honoring the 49 killed in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Three survivors of that attack were on the float titled “To Honor and Remember Orlando.”
Three Olympic gold medalists, runner Allyson Felix, diver Greg Louganis and swimmer Janet Evans, are grand marshals of the parade.
