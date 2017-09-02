While the house has a ticket back to America, the question of where it would find a permanent home remains unanswered.

LONDON —

In a backyard in Berlin, a ramshackle house that was once a haven for civil-rights pioneer Rosa Parks is preparing for its third life — back in the United States.

It had almost been lost to history, falling into blight, abuse and foreclosure, in Detroit. But in 2016, American artist Ryan Mendoza shipped the dismantled facade in two containers to his home in Germany.

There, it was restored as an art exhibit in his garden in the Wedding neighborhood. The strange journey of the wood-frame house took another turn recently, when a member of the Nash Family Foundation, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, formally agreed to pay for its passage back to the United States.

“I never wanted to rebuild it in my backyard,” Mendoza said by phone from Berlin. “But I wanted to protect it.”

He added: “It’s time for the house to return home. It’s needed for people to have another major point of reference for how to treat each other with dignity.”

While the house has a ticket back to America, the question of where it would find a permanent home remains unanswered.

The hurdles seem huge, the logistics daunting, but calls and emails have gone out for help to institutions, including Brown University in Rhode Island, the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit and the Brooklyn Museum, among others, Mendoza said.

At least two institutions — Brown and Wright — said they were seriously considering the project.

“The house has a symbolic importance — it’s important in the narrative of her life,” said James Nash, a board member and the driving force behind the foundation’s pledge. “She suffered for a huge act of courage. It should be here, not in Berlin.”

Mendoza, who lives in Germany with his wife, Fabia, a fellow artist and filmmaker, and their young son, said it’s important now more than ever to repatriate the house to the United States, a nation convulsing from deep racial and social wounds.

“I’ve been out of the U.S. for 25 years, and I’m looking at it through a telescope,” he said. “I’m seeing a dark time in our history.”

Mendoza points to the deadly violence that engulfed Charlottesville, Virginia, when neo-Nazis and far-right marchers clashed with counterprotesters. That the rally began over the push to remove some of the nearly 1,500 Confederate monuments in the country speaks to his quest, Mendoza said.

He said the house would be a necessary addition to the comparatively sparse number of monuments dedicated to the civil-rights movement. Mendoza envisions a temporary exhibition at first. To him, the house is a totem of tolerance, embodying the woman who “changed the world” by saying no.

In 1955, Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white person in Montgomery, Alabama, sparking a seminal bus boycott. After she received death threats, Parks sought the safety of her brother’s house at 2672 South Deacon St., in Detroit, in 1957.

She arrived “homeless and penniless,” her niece Rhea McCauley, who is nearly 70, recalled. “She literally started her life over when she came to the city of Detroit. She was blacklisted.”

The three-bedroom house cocooned a whopping 17 people at the time, McCauley said by phone from Detroit. Her aunt stayed there for two years, finding some measure of peace. Parks died in 2005, at age 92, in Detroit.

By then, the house had long been lost to foreclosure. After the financial crisis of 2008, McCauley snatched it off the demolition list for $500. When she met Mendoza through mutual acquaintances and he expressed interest in shipping the house abroad, she embraced the plan.

“He took the house where he needed to take the house to preserve it,” she said.

Since then, people like the German vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, and boxing champion George Foreman have made pilgrimages to see it. Ordinary Germans, too, have visited, pleased with the idea that their country is host to a symbol of the American civil-rights era.

Now, Mendoza is looking to America to reclaim the house.

The linchpin of the plan fell into place once the Nash foundation pledged about $45,000 for the trip back home. Nash said he had learned of the house’s odyssey in an article by The New York Times and emailed Mendoza in June to ask how he could help.

But where should the house spend its third life?

“Should this house go on the lawn of the White House for all time?” Mendoza asked. “Yes, why don’t we start with the house that was built by the slaves of this country.”

Nash, a former professor of moral theology at the Catholic University of America in Washington, is partial to relocating it to the capital, where he lives. “My dream is to have it at the new African-American museum in D.C.,” he said.

Easier said than curated. Linda St. Thomas, chief spokeswoman for the Smithsonian Institution, of which the National Museum of African American History and Culture is a part, said by phone that Parks was already “well represented” at the Washington museum and that it was unlikely the institution would host the house.

The Parks home has caught the eye of the Center for the Study of Slavery and Justice at Brown. Anthony Bogues, the center’s director, said by email Friday, “The house is of enormous symbolic importance — particularly in these times.”

In Germany, Nikolaus Bernau, an art and architectural critic and historian, has a different idea. He wrote an editorial in the daily Berliner Zeitung in April arguing that it should be placed in the Humboldt Forum, a huge cultural and museum project in the heart of Berlin. “For America, it has no relevance,” he said in an interview. “It’s very clear, because nobody was interested in taking the house — even the National Museum of African American History and Culture.”

Juanita Moore, president and chief executive of the Wright Museum, is adamant. The house belongs in Detroit.

“Rosa Parks is really held in high esteem here,” she said. “The house represents her life in Detroit. As an actual artifact, it lends itself to the larger conversation about what we’re dealing with racism in this country today.”