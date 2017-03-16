GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after his roommate’s body was found in a barrel behind his home.
Twenty-three-year-old Shannon Maurice Smith Jr. was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of 68-year-old Michael Mullikin.
Local media reports Smith was arrested in St. Peters, Missouri, and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. Smith previously had been charged with stealing Mullikin’s car.
Mullikin was found after his daughter reported him missing Feb. 27. Authorities used DNA to positively identify him.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
Police say there was no sign of a break-in at the home but there was sign of a struggle. They say Mullikin’s blood was found in the home.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.