GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after his roommate’s body was found in a barrel behind his home.

Twenty-three-year-old Shannon Maurice Smith Jr. was charged Wednesday with murder in the death of 68-year-old Michael Mullikin.

Local media reports Smith was arrested in St. Peters, Missouri, and is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. Smith previously had been charged with stealing Mullikin’s car.

Mullikin was found after his daughter reported him missing Feb. 27. Authorities used DNA to positively identify him.

Police say there was no sign of a break-in at the home but there was sign of a struggle. They say Mullikin’s blood was found in the home.