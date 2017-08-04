SMITH ISLAND, Md. (AP) — An island for sale in Chesapeake Bay comes with its residents— a herd of about 30 goats.
The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that Bob Bradshaw says the 55-acre enclave is listed at $1.5 million — down from the original asking price of $15 million a decade ago. The Bradshaw family has owned Goat Island since 1956.
Bradshaw says he doesn’t know how the goats ended up on the island but says they appeared sometime after his grandfather, Aaron Bradshaw, became the owner. Islands around the Eastern Shore of Maryland have been used for centuries as natural livestock pens.
The property is accessible only by boat but does have electricity. Zoning laws would allow up to two structures to be built.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Don't light up charcoal grill: burn ban in effect amid Seattle's smoky haze
- 2 arrested after passenger on plane from Seattle notices man texting about exploiting children
- Seattle's heat wave, wildfire haze could linger into next week, weather service says
- ‘There’s no room for fighting in football’: Why Seahawks’ training camp fight crossed the line | Larry Stone
___
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/