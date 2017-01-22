KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the roof of a shoddily constructed house in a refugee camp in eastern Afghanistan collapsed as a family was sleeping inside, killing 6 family members, including two women and two children.

Attaullah Khogiyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor, says four other members of the family were injured in the incident, which took place early on Monday morning.

The family was among tens of thousands of refugees who have returned from neighboring Pakistan in recent years. There are an estimated 1.5 million Afghan refugees still living in Pakistan.

Afghanistan is struggling to cope with the influx, which has led to the establishment of temporary and often hastily built camps to house the returnees such as the one in eastern Nangarhar province.