LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ron Howard is among those set to guest star in a tribute to late TV sitcom king Garry Marshall in an episode of “The Odd Couple” next week.

Marshall died in July at 81. He developed the original “Odd Couple” TV series from the 1970s and acted in the current CBS version in an April episode, playing the father of Matthew Perry’s character.

The Hollywood Reporter says Howard and fellow stars of Marshall’s “Happy Days,” including Marion Ross, Don Most and Anson Williams, will take part in the “Odd Couple” tribute. Marshall’s sister, Penny Marshall, is set to appear along with Cindy Williams. The pair played the title characters in Marshall’s “Laverne & Shirley.”

The episode is set to air on CBS on Nov. 7.