BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s coastguard says it has intercepted a fishing vessel carrying 87 migrants in the Black Sea that was sailing toward the Romanian coast.
A statement said border police spotted the vessel on Sunday morning east of the port of Midia outside Romania’s territorial waters. The coastguard sent two patrol boats to identify the vessel and its passengers which sailed into Romanian waters. The statement said the boat did not respond to warnings to stop.
Authorities found 48 men, 16 women and 23 minors on board.
Border police will question the migrants. The statement did not provide the nationality of the migrants.
Migrants are increasingly using the Black Sea route to reach Romania, which is not a member of the visa-free Schengen zone.