BUCHAREST,Romania (AP) — Romania’s president has told lawmakers the country is in a “fully-fledged” political crisis, after hundreds of thousands demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country’s anti-corruption drive.
In an address to Parliament Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis said the majority of Romanians now considered the country was going in the wrong direction.
The president said: “Don’t mock Romania… Keep the economic growth.” Some lawmakers shouted “shame on you!” and walked out.
Introducing Iohannis, Senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu said the country was in “a very tense situation.”
Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, and Tariceanu refused to greet the president when he arrived.
