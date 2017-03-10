BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s health minister says thousands of people have caught measles in an ongoing outbreak in the country, which has claimed 17 lives.
Florian Bodog said Friday that around 3,400 people had contracted the disease since the outbreak began in September 2016.
He said the virus was similar to strains found in Hungary or Italy, but couldn’t say whether it was the same virus.
Romania has lowered the age for administering the first vaccine dose from the usual 12 months to nine months, recommending all children under 9 are vaccinated.
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control warned this week that “the likelihood of exportation of measles (from Romania) cases is high.”
Most cases have been registered in western and southwestern Romania.
