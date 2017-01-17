BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A senior Romanian intelligence official announced his retirement Tuesday after a businessman indicted on wide-ranging corruption charges claimed he had a close relationship with the officer.

Florin Coldea, the No. 2 in Romania’s main domestic intelligence agency for 12 years, said that he wanted to step down to preserve “the dignity and military honor” of the agency and to not harm its activity.

On Tuesday, an internal probe absolved Coldea of any misconduct or illegal activity and recommended that he resume his activities. However, the director of the agency, Eduard Hellvig, asked President Klaus Iohannis to sign off on Coldea’s retirement as rules require.

The inquiry came after businessman Sebastian Ghita boasted in footage that was broadcast daily on a private TV channel that he vacationed with Coldea and his family abroad, in the Seychelles, Italy and Disneyland in Paris, providing photos to support his claims.

In the footage, Ghita also made a series of claims about Laura Codruta Kovesi, Romania’s powerful anti-corruption chief prosecutor, who he claimed was a close personal contact.

He accused Kovesi of meddling in the justice system and of working for a foreign intelligence agency. She denied all the accusations Tuesday in an interview with ziare.com, saying she wouldn’t enter a dialogue with “a fugitive defendant.” She said that her only contact with Ghita was professional.

Kovesi said the accusations were part of a concerted campaign by public figures who have been prosecuted and had assets confiscated, to discredit the anti-corruption fight.

“Hundreds of thousands of euros— a million even have been spent on a campaign of harassment, intimidation, denigration,” she was quoted as saying.

Officials have issued an arrest warrant for Ghita, a former lawmaker, who illegally left Romania after he was charged with bribery, blackmail and money laundering. Ghita’s whereabouts are unknown.