LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fans of the Rolling Stones can’t always get what they want, as the band has had to cancel its Wednesday concert in Las Vegas.
Frontman Mick Jagger has been told by doctors to rest his voice after coming down with laryngitis, meaning the concert at the T-Mobile Arena has been canceled.
It is unclear if the show will be rescheduled.
Also unclear is if the band will be able to perform Saturday at the same venue.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.